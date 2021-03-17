Proposed Legislation Counts Mental Health Days As Excused Absence For Illinois Students
State Rep. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Some state lawmakers want mental health days to count as an excused absence for students in Illinois. State Senator Karina Villa of West Chicago supports the proposed measure. She says if there is a death in a family it is easier to contact the school and say that a mental health day is needed. Under the legislation, kids can be excused from school for up to five days due to mental health or behavioral issues. The legislation passed in committee and now goes to the full Senate for a vote.