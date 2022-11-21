1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Prosecution Rests In Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud Case

November 21, 2022 12:35PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case.

They are pinning their hopes for convicting former President Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.

The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case.

The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. T

hey are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Mr. Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.

