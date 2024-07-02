Prosecutor Won’t Oppose Delay In Former President Trump’s Sentencing

FILE - Former President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan criminal court, Feb. 15, 2024, in New York. Prosecutors said Thursday, March 14, that they’re open to delaying the start of Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president’s lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over. Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin March 25. The judge has yet to rule on the request. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(Associated Press) – Manhattan prosecutors says they would be open to delaying Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal hush money case following a Supreme Court ruling that granted broad immunity protections to former presidents.

In a letter filed Tuesday, prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office said they would be open to delaying the July 11 sentencing for up to two weeks.

The letter came one day after Trump’s attorney requested the judge delay the trial as he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment