1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Prosecutors Have Started Presenting Georgia Election Investigation To Grand Jury

August 14, 2023 12:05PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta who have been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia have begun presenting their case to a grand jury.

Former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, who had been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, said as she left the Fulton County courthouse late Monday morning that she had been questioned for about 40 minutes.

News outlets reported that former Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen and Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office, were seen arriving at the courthouse earlier Monday.

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Joliet man sentenced to 100 years in prison
3

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
4

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois
5

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook

Recent Posts