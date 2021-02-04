Prosecutors Want Arrest Warrant, Higher Bond For Kyle Rittenhouse
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant and higher bond for Kyle Rittenhouse. The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office claims the 18-year-old failed to inform the courts of where he is living as he awaits trial for shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during the Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha. A motion filed yesterday asks a judge to add 200-thousand on top of the two-million-dollars Rittenhouse’s lawyers posted to free him in November. The Antioch teen’s attorney’s objected to the motion, saying Rittenhouse and his family have been living in a “safe house” due to death threats.