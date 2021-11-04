Protesters Call For McDonald’s CEO To Resign

Protesters are calling for McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski to resign over a text exchange with Mayor Lightfoot about two Chicago children killed in shootings this year. Demonstrators gathered yesterday outside the fast food giant’s headquarters in the West Loop, accusing the CEO of being racist. The rally was held after Kempczinski said the parents of seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams and 13-year-old Adam Toledo “failed those kids.” Adams was killed in a drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s and Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.