Protesters Demand Justice For Tyre Nichols in Chicago
January 31, 2023 12:05PM CST
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Protesters in Chicago are demanding justice for the man who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Hundreds gathered downtown last night calling for swift police reforms over the death of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis officers were fired and later charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death during what started as a traffic stop earlier this month. Two others were relieved of duty.