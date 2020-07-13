Protesters Demand Justice Over Death Of Man In Joliet Police Custody
Eric Dubrock Lurry Jr.
Protesters are demanding justice over the death of Eric Lurry in Joliet Police custody earlier this year. At least two demonstrators were arrested after they took over sections of Jefferson Street yesterday. The protest at the corner of Jefferson and Larkin Avenue included confrontations and questions between family members of Lurry and the Joliet Police Chief over an investigation into Lurry’s death. Lurry died in January after being arrested on drug charges. Investigators determine he died from ingesting a combination of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl that he had concealed in his mouth during the arrest. His family believes he died because of his treatment by police, who were seen on video pinching his nose and probing his mouth with a baton before pulling out plastic bags that reportedly contained drugs.