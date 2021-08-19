      Weather Alert

Protesters Demonstrate Outside ISBE Meeting

Aug 19, 2021 @ 11:28am
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

People against the state’s school mask mandate are speaking out. A group of protesters demonstrated yesterday outside the Illinois State Board of Education’s first in-person meeting since March. Dozens of people also filled the meeting room, waiting for their turn to offer public comment on the mandate. State Representative Blaine Wilhour and state Senator Darren Bailey attended the protest, with Bailey calling threats to pull the recognition of schools who defy the mandate “fear mongering” against local school boards.

Popular Posts
Fiery Fatal Crash On I-80 Through Construction Zone On Saturday
Census Data Shows Drop in Central Illinois Population
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Home for the Holidays 2021
Dogs Attack Joliet Resident and Police
Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun Into Residence
Connect With Us Listen To Us On