Protesters Gather At Capitol, Demonstrate Against Stay-At-Home Order

Apr 20, 2020 @ 5:34am
Steve Polet holds a sign during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Protests erupting in several states over the last few days to open up the economy including Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. Many people in Illinois are getting fed up with the state’s stay-at-home order. Over 50 protesters gathered yesterday at the state Capitol, demanding the governor “open Illinois.” The protest was part of a national movement called Operation Gridlock, with demonstrations at other state Capitol buildings around the country. The demonstrators blocked the intersection in front of the Capitol, forcing the closure of Second Street. Governor Pritzker addressed the protests, saying he’s consulting with experts to look for ways to lift restrictions.

