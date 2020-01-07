Protesters Rally At Rep. Lipinski’s Office Over His Abortion Stance
U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-IL, (AP Photo/Brian Kersey)
Congressman Dan Lipinski is facing backlash over his stance on abortion. The Western Springs Democrat was among more than two-hundred members of Congress who recently signed onto a Friend of the Court brief filed in a Louisiana case seeking to overturn Roe. V. Wade, the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion nationwide. In response, pro-abortion rights supporters rallied yesterday morning outside Lipinski’s office in Lockport. Several protesters said they believe Lipinski is waging a war against women and their reproductive rights. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted Lipinski over the weekend, tweeting that it is time for him to leave office.