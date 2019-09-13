Protesters Show Up As Sean Spicer Speaks At NEIU
Sean Spicer attends the 2019 White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday April 27, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Northeastern Illinois University is taking heat for inviting Sean Spicer to speak on campus. A group of protesters gathered last night as the former Trump White House press secretary spoke about presidential elections. Activists wanted the university to cancel the event because they believe Spicer’s role as press secretary to President Trump promoted policies that have terrorized many NEIU students. A man who jumped on stage during the event was quickly detained by police.