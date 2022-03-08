      Weather Alert

Protestors At Will County Courthouse

Mar 8, 2022 @ 10:55am
Protest gather at Will County Courthouse

About three dozen protestors at the Will County Courthouse asking for the release of a man who has served federal prison time and is scheduled to be deported. But that man is a key witness for the prosecution to a tragic accident in Beecher that took the life of a pregnant mother and her three children.

It was in July of 2017 that a 25-year Sean Woulfe from Orland Park was charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide for allegedly speeding through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle driven by Lindsey Schmidt. Here three sons were also in the vehicle.

 

 

 

