Protestors At Will County Courthouse

About three dozen protestors at the Will County Courthouse asking for the release of a man who has served federal prison time and is scheduled to be deported. But that man is a key witness for the prosecution to a tragic accident in Beecher that took the life of a pregnant mother and her three children.
It was in July of 2017 that a 25-year Sean Woulfe from Orland Park was charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide for allegedly speeding through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle driven by Lindsey Schmidt. Here three sons were also in the vehicle.