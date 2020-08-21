Providence Catholic High School Starts Year With Hybrid Schedule
Students at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox went back to school on Monday, August 17th, with in person learning. Providence President Father John Merkelis told the Scott Slocum Show that the school is focusing on safety and quality education.
Father Merkelis said that half of the staff have been holding weekly meetings since May, to weigh in on the best approach to starting the 2020/2021 school year.
Celtics staff are implementing a morning student health check-in, temperature-taking, desks which are socially distanced, even video monitors and microphones in each classroom, so teachers can teach to the students in the classroom as well as the students learning remotely.
Racheal Ellingson, the Enrollment Director at Providence, says Freshman enrollment this year is up seven-percent.