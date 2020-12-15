Providence Catholic Hosts Food & Sock Drive
Providence Catholic High School will be hosting a Food & Sock Drive to restock local food pantries and benefit the homeless this holiday season.
“The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the many blessings in our lives, and to pass on those blessings to others,” says Father John Merkelis, O.S.A. “For many, the holidays are more difficult than they have been in the past, and if we have an opportunity to provide some comfort at the holidays, we are grateful to do so.”
The drive will be held Tuesday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Students can drop off items on their way into school at Doors 4 & 13, 7:25 a.m. – 7:50 a.m. each morning.
There will also be a drive-thru food drive (for alumni and the community) in front of the school at Doors 16 & 1, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. each day.
“We are seeking non-perishable food as well as socks in all sizes,” says Annie Persicketti, Assistant Director of the Pastoral Office. “All safety precautions for Covid-19 will be followed. We ask that everyone put the donated items in a bag or box which we can then remove from the car in the drive-thru line.”
All community members are invited to join the drive and donate.