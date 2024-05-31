1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Faces Questions As FDA Considers Approval For PTSD

May 31, 2024 2:30PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health regulators are set to review the first request to approve the mind-altering club drug MDMA as a treatment for PTSD.

The Food and Drug Administration posted its review of the drug on Friday, raising questions about its effectiveness and potential risks, including heart problems.

The drug application is part of a decades-long effort by advocates to move psychedelic drugs into the medical mainstream.

If approved, MDMA would be made available to certified doctors and therapists.

It’s the first in a series of psychedelics that are heading before the FDA after studies suggesting their potential to treat conditions like depression, addiction and anxiety.

