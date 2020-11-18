Public Comment Sought on Proposed I-55 at Lorenzo Road and at Illinois 129 Interchange Improvements in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more and comment about proposed improvements to Lorenzo Road and Illinois 129 interchanges on Interstate 55 in Will County. Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT will share details on the project and encourage public participation through an interactive website until Dec. 14.
Made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, the estimated $148 million project involves reconstructing both Lorenzo Road and Illinois 129 interchanges, constructing auxiliary lanes along I-55 between the interchanges and resurfacing the interstate.
The public can watch a video on the proposed improvements, view exhibits and leave comments at: www.i55lorenzoil129outreach.org. In addition to the website, IDOT’s outreach efforts will include a newsletter mailed to impacted residents and the opportunity to ask questions to IDOT staff over the phone by calling (847) 705-4569.
All comments received by Dec. 14 will become part of the official public record.
Comments also can be submitted to:
Illinois Department of Transportation
Attn: Anna Kutryn, P.E.
Bureau of Programming
201 West Center Court
Schaumburg, Ill. 60196-1096
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.