Public comment sought on proposed U.S. 52 at County Line Road improvements in Will and Kendall counties

Feb 3, 2022 @ 8:53am
County Line Road at US 52 - photo courtesy IDOT

The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more and comment about the preliminary engineering and environmental study for improvements to the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Line Road, near Shorewood and Minooka.

Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT is sharing details on the study and encourages public participation until March 23, through the project website at: www.US52countylinerd.com.

The purpose of this virtual public outreach is to:

  • Provide an overview of the study process and schedule.
  • Present the preferred alternative of a new roundabout intersection.
  • Obtain public input.

The improvements are necessary to address safety concerns, including high number of angle crashes at the intersection.

Additional information is at www.US52countylinerd.com. The public can watch a presentation about the proposed project, view exhibits, leave comments and provide IDOT with questions. Comments received by March 23, will become part of the official public record. Comments can also be submitted via email to [email protected]

Written comments can be mailed to:

Illinois Department of Transportation

Attn: Lori Brown, Bureau of Programming

201 West Center Court

Schaumburg, Ill. 60196-1096

