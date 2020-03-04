Public Health Director Updates Lawmakers On Coronavirus
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses the discovery of a second case in Illinois of the novel coronavirus and the public health efforts to contain and study it, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Springfield, Ill., (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
The director of Illinois’ department of public health is updating lawmakers about resources needed to fight the coronavirus. Dr. Ngozi Ezike told state legislators that more testing supplies are needed to combat COVID-19. A group of state public health leaders is headed to Washington, DC to update Congress about the progress of the disease and prevention efforts in Illinois.