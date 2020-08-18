Public Health Officials Announce 1,740 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,740 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1male 90s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 209,594 cases, including 7,782 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 specimens for a total of 3,439,272. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 11 – August 17 is 4.3%. As of last night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Will County is reporting 69 cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 10,143 Covid-19 cases.