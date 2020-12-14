Public Health Safety Measures While Filing Nominating Petitions To Appear on Ballot For 2021 Consolidated Election
Will County Buidling
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry reminds local school board candidates of the following public health regulations while they are filing nominating petitions to appear on the ballot for the 2021 Consolidated Election:
- Only one individual, the actual petition filer, will be allowed into the Will County Office Building during the filing period. This may be the candidate or a representative. Please do not bring other individuals into the building.
- All petition filers will be required to wear a protective face covering while they are inside the Will County Office Building and the Will County Clerk’s Office.
- Petition filers will be expected to maintain a six-foot distance while waiting in line. Please follow the direction of the Will County Clerk’s staff and Will County Sheriff’s Deputy while inside the building.
The filing process begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet. Doors to the Will County Office Building will open at 7:30 a.m.
The weeklong filing period will be conducted during normal business hours (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) inside the Will County Clerk’s Office. The final day of filing closes promptly at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, a half-hour later than the normal close of business.
Only school board candidates file at the Will County Clerk’s Office. All other candidates file petitions with the clerks at their respective taxing districts.
The Will County Clerk’s staff is pleased to provide assistance to local candidates during this filing period. We remind candidates that the Will County Office Building is closed by Executive Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filing of nominating petitions is one of the limited circumstances for which the Will County Clerk’s Office remains open. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in following public health guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://www.thewillcountyclerk.com/press-releases/candidates-filing-nominating-petitions/.