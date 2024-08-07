1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Public Hearing Scheduled for I-55 Interchanges at Lorenzo Road and at IL 129

August 7, 2024 6:32AM CDT
IDOT holds public hearing

The Illinois Department of Transportation invites you to attend an open house public hearing concerning the I-55 interchanges at Lorenzo Road and at IL 129. The purpose of the hearing is to present the proposed improvements and to obtain public input.

The hearing will be held on Thursday August, 15, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William E. Dugan Train Center Local 150 at 198000 W. South Arsenal Road in Wilmington. For more information click here.

