Public Invited To Joliet Central High School this Afternoon To Honor Veterans

On Thursday, November 10, Joliet Central High School will honor local veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces at its 10th annual Veterans Ceremony. This hour-long program begins at 2:20 p.m. in the Joliet Central auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The public is invited to attend and veterans can complete the online form HERE or contact the Community and Alumni Relations Office at (815) 727-6796 to receive recognition at the event. Visitors may arrive any time after 1:30 p.m. Parking is available in all lots and guests may enter the building at the Auditorium Entrance off Eastern Avenue or through the Student Center Circle Drive Main Entrance if mobility restricted.

Included among the cast of this poignant ceremony are the JROTC Cadets; the Joliet Central Symphonic Band with a musical tribute representing each branch of the service; the Joliet Central Choirs; ROTC Commander Phil Jayko reading “Duty, Honor, Country,” and the reading of veteran service biographies.

Following the ceremony, a reception takes place in the Student Center for veterans, military personnel, families, friends, and community. Refreshments are provided by Central Culinary Arts students and the JTHS Orchestra will provide musical entertainment.

“The Joliet Central High School Veteran’s Ceremony has become a valued tradition in our community,” said Principal Shad Hallihan. “We look forward to honoring our veterans and sharing their stories.”