Public Meeting for I-55 at Illinois 59 Access Study

Mar 10, 2020 @ 2:39pm
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, March 12th in Joliet to share the details on proposed improvements to connections between the Interstate 55 and Illinois 59 corridors in Will County. The I-55 at Illinois 59 Access Study is a project made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program with the idea that it will improve connections and safety, while reducing congestion in a high-growth area. At the meeting, IDOT will present the preferred alternative for four projects within the study area bounded by U.S. 52, Interstate 80, River Road and Houbolt Road.

– U.S. 52 widening from River Road to I-55 and other safety improvements from I-55 to Houbolt Road
– New diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and Illinois 59
– Extension of Olympic Boulevard from Rock Run Business Park to I-55’s East Frontage Road
– Seil Road mini-roundabouts at Raven Road and States Lane

Status updates and other information will be available for each project. Exhibits will be on display and an audio-visual presentation will be shown continuously. Staff also will be available to answer questions. On the state highway system, the estimated $176 million in improvements for U.S. 52 widening and I-55 at Illinois 59 Interchange are included in IDOT’s multi-year plan, which calls for investing a total of $23.5 billion in the state’s roads and bridges over the next six years.

