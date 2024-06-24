Summer tends to bring a slight uptick in crime, and public safety officials in Joliet are convening their first-ever Public Safety Open Forum to discuss what the city is doing to address crime. The forum is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 26th beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park located at 201 W Jefferson St, Joliet, IL 60432.

The initiative began with Mayor Terry D’Arcy asking Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans and his command staff to find a way to communicate with our residents about the highly publicized events that have taken place the past few months and what can be done to keep residents informed. “We want our residents to feel safe and informed about what is going on in our neighborhoods and around the city,” D’Arcy explained.

Chief Evans proposed the idea of a public safety open forum to facilitate a two-way exchange of dialogue. “The purpose of the open forum is to exchange accurate information about high-profile cases, supported by data and facts. We aim to address residents’ concerns and inform them about JPD’s actions and future plans,” Evans stated. “Furthermore, we want to hear from residents about the events in their neighborhoods, fostering a two-way communication process.”

The city is arranging for bilingual translation services and has invited representatives from the fire department to participate in the event. Evans envisions this becoming an annual event, likening it to a focused state-of-the-city address on public safety. “Depending on the level of resident participation, I would like to see this become an annual event,” added Evans.