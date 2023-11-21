1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Public Should Buckle Up And Drive Sober This Thanksgiving

November 21, 2023 4:02PM CST
(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state are reminding the public to buckle up and drive sober this Thanksgiving.  Drivers will see hundreds of additional seat belt enforcement zones and patrols looking for seat belt law violators and drug-and alcohol-impaired drivers through November 28th.  During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year in Illinois, 10 people were killed in crashes.  

