Public Test of Voting Tabulators Set for March 23
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry and her team prepare for Tuesday’s Public Test of voting tabulators.
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that a Public Test of the voting tabulators to be used on Election Day will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet.
Staff from the Will County Clerk’s Office will conduct the Public Test in the County Board Room on the second floor. Representatives of the political parties, the press, and members of the public are invited to attend. Representatives from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office also will be present.
In the weeks prior to the Public Test, the County Clerk’s election team conducted internal Logic and Accuracy (L&A) tests on tabulators. The tapes from this L&A testing will be compared against the precinct tapes that are run during the Public Test.
A total of 37 precincts will be tested during the Public Test. These 37 precincts will cover each office that is up for election on April 6. For additional information on the Public Test, call (815) 740-4614.