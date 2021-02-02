Public Water Supply Precautionary Boil Order
Multiple water main repairs occurred on 1/31/2021 and 2/1/21 on Fairview Avenue, between Garvin Street and Woodruff Avenue. Repairs were completed on the afternoon of 2/1/21. During the repairs, a possible cross contamination may have occurred. A precautionary boil order is issued until the water can be confirmed safe to drink.
Customers affected by the water main repairs on Fairview Avenue, between Garvin Street, and Woodruff Avenue, should boil water at least FIVE minutes before using for cooking or drinking purposes. Affected neighborhoods include Bee Dee Highlands, Chestnut Pointe, Edge Creek, Forest Park, Liberty Meadows, Maple Springs, Neufairfield, Parkwood, Pine Needle, Ridgewood, Springview, Thunder Ridge, and Weston Way Area Water Customers
The BOIL ORDER will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. The laboratory testing takes a minimum of 18 hours before results are available. Repairs and sampling were done on Monday afternoon. You will receive notification once the order has been lifted.
Please call the Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220 or visit the City’s boil order webpage, https://www.joliet.gov/departments/public-utilities/boil-orders, if you have any questions or need further information.