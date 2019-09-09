PURE Yanni – Piano & Intimate Conversations
Legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist YANNI will return to the Rialto Square Theatre stage on Thursday, December 5, 2019, for an intimate evening at his piano. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, September 6 at 10am at RialtoSquare.com or in-person at the Rialto Square Theatre box office. A limited number of VIP packages including meet and greets will also be available for each performance. YANNI, one of the most celebrated composers and multi-gold and platinum-selling artists of our time is thrilled to bring audiences the opportunity to talk with him directly and experience his music in its purest form, on the piano.
For decades, Yanni has excited audiences with his dynamic live performances with the backing of a full band and orchestra. Now, Yanni will give fans an intimate look at his songs, his writing process and his inspirations with Pure Yanni. Pure Yanni, will feature his famous orchestrations performed exclusively on a piano giving audiences a rare and intimate look inside his creative process. Yanni will share stories from his experiences traveling the globe including his understanding and interaction with different cultures and his experience planning and performing in mega shows in some of the most revered places on earth. These shows will be up- close and personal like never before and include a live Q&A with the audience.
On August 30, YANNI released to the world his new song, “Ladyhawk.” For decades, YANNI has captured the hearts and spirits of millions with his dynamic, groundbreaking performances in the most iconic sites in the world, from the Acropolis in Greece to the TajMahal in India to the Kremlin in Russia and the Great Pyramids in Egypt. Now, with “Ladyhawk,” he is unveiling his most intimate and moving work yet, in a beautiful and powerful celebration of the special connection he shares with his daughter, Krystalán.
YANNI is a multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and performer whose concerts have brought hundreds of millions of fans and fellow world citizens together, with over two billion more experiencing the magic of his music through television broadcasts worldwide. YANNI’s iconic performances include the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, performing inside the Kremlin in Russia, festival events at Tunisia’s Roman Theatre of Carthage and Lebanon’s ancient city of Byblos, and an historic concert beneath the world’s tallest skyscraper, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, The Great
Pyramids of Egypt and have crossed countless borders and resonated with billions of people across the globe. He has been awarded more than 40 platinum and gold albums worldwide and has sold more than 25 million albums globally. YANNI is also well known for his humanitarian efforts and travels throughout the world where he continues to support children, music and education in the countries he visits.
Tickets are available in person at the Rialto box office or online at www.RialtoSquare.com. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. More info at: www.RialtoSquare.com
