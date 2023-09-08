1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Queen Elizabeth II Remembered A Year After Her Death

September 8, 2023 5:34PM CDT
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom has marked the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III with gun salutes and tolling bells.

Charles remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.

The monarch and Queen Camilla observed the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland on Friday.

They attended a service of remembrance at a small church near where the late queen worshiped.

Charles also released a previously unpublished photograph of the queen.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, attended a commemorative service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales, while Prince Harry visited St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the queen’s final resting place.

