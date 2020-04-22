Quit Smoking To Help Protect Against COVID
After being on lockdown for several weeks many states are beginning to reopen and while many think that the move to reopen is premature there are some things that can be done to keep you and your lungs safe.
According to experts, lung health is very important and building up that resistance is essential.
Things like strength training and cardio can really help build lung capacity. Plus, if you’re smoking stop that too.
Also, make sure that your diet is on point. Foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D are beneficial and help to boost your immune system.
Ever since the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine emerged as a potential treatment for COVID-19, doctors have questioned its effectiveness. Now, a study released Tuesday appears to back them up.
Conducted by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia, the study not only indicates the drug isn’t effective against the coronavirus, but it also reveals those taking hydroxychloroquine are more likely to die from COVID-19. Researchers followed a group of 368 patients who’d been infected by the coronavirus and found the people taking the drug had a 27.8 percent death rate, according to the study. Those who left the virus untreated had only an 11.4 percent death rate, the study reveals.
While hydroxychloroquine has been used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, it was cast into the spotlight as a potential coronavirus medication when President Donald Trump called it a “game changer,” saying it showed “tremendous promise.”
The fight against the coronavirus has given birth to a whole new health threat: discarded masks and gloves.
Authorities all over the world are complaining that residents have been dropping their protective masks and gloves on the ground when swapping them out for new ones. Because victims often don’t experience symptoms for up to three days after contracting the coronavirus, leaving their protective gear on the ground could spread a virus they don’t even know they have, health officials say.
“Don’t throw these things on the ground,” says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It’s actually dangerous. It actually could put other people in harm’s way. Look, we don’t like littering to begin with, but we especially don’t like littering when there might be a deadly virus on these gloves or masks.”