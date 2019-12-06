R. Kelly Accused Of Bribing Illinois Official In Order To Marry Underage Aaliyah
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
There is more bad news for R. Kelly. A new indictment filed yesterday in New York federal court accuses the embattled R&B star of bribing an Illinois official in August 1994 in order to get a fake ID for an unnamed female. The next day, Kelly married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in a secret ceremony with falsified paperwork that said she was 18. The marriage was later annulled because of Aaliyah’s age. Kelly is already facing charges in New York accusing him of identifying underage girls attending his concerts and grooming them for later sexual abuse. The singer is in federal custody awaiting trial on the New York charges as well as a separate indictment brought by federal prosecutors in Chicago.