      Weather Alert

R. Kelly Chicago Lawyers Ask To Withdraw From New York Case

Jun 8, 2021 @ 11:56am
(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

Two Chicago-based lawyers representing R. Kelly in his New York trial are asking to withdraw from the case. In a letter to a federal judge in New York, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard asked to step back from the case. They claim they are unable to continue to properly represent Kelly under the current circumstances. The singer is set to appear in August on federal sex trafficking charges accusing him of recruiting women and underage girls for sex. Kelly has been held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center since his arrest in 2019.

Popular Posts
2-Year Joliet Child Dies After Self-Inflected Gunshot Wound
Family Of Teen Girl Bullied At Gardner Grade School Still Waiting For Answers
Man Arrested For Naperville Murder In Decades Old Cold Case
Governor Pritzker Says Illinois Will Move Into Phase Five Next Week
Joliet Catholic Academy names Kisha Cameron head girls volleyball coach
Connect With Us Listen To Us On