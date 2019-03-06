R. Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations In CBS Interview

R. Kelly is denying allegations that he had sex with underage girls and held women against their will. During an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, the R&B singer called the allegations not true and said he would have to be stupid to hold anyone against their will with his past. The Chicago native is out on bail after pleading not guilty to ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last month. The longer interview is scheduled to air today and tomorrow on CBS This Morning.
