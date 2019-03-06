R. Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations In CBS Interview

R. Kelly, right, leaves Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly has been released from jail in Chicago, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time. Kelly's release Monday came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that the singer faces.(AP Photo/Matt Marton)

R. Kelly is denying allegations that he had sex with underage girls and held women against their will. During an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, the R&B singer called the allegations not true and said he would have to be stupid to hold anyone against their will with his past. The Chicago native is out on bail after pleading not guilty to ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last month. The longer interview is scheduled to air today and tomorrow on CBS This Morning.