R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Child Porn, Exploitation Charges

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

A federal jury in Chicago is convicting R. Kelly on child pornography and exploitation charges. The singer was found guilty yesterday on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. Kelly faces up 90 years in prison in the case. Prosecutors say evidence showed Kelly enticed multiple underage girls he met in the late 90s to engage in sexual activity and recorded some of the abuse on videotape. The disgraced R&B star is already serving a 30-year federal prison sentence for a racketeering conviction last year in New York.