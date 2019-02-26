R. Kelly Released From Cook County Jail

R. Kelly, right, leaves Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly has been released from jail in Chicago, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time. Kelly's release Monday came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that the singer faces.(AP Photo/Matt Marton)