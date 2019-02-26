R. Kelly Released From Cook County Jail
R. Kelly, right, leaves Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly has been released from jail in Chicago, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time. Kelly's release Monday came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that the singer faces.(AP Photo/Matt Marton)
R. Kelly is out of the Cook County Jail after posting 100-thousand-dollars bond. A crowd of reporters gathered last night as the R&B singer was released following a three-night stay behind bars. Kelly pleaded not guilty earlier in the day to charges that he sexually abused three underage girls and a woman between 1998 and 2010. Following his release, the Grammy winner headed to a McDonald’s in River North and a cigar lounge in the Gold Coast.