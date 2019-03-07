R.Kelly Says Ex-Wife Is Keeping Him From Paying Child Support

R-and-B superstar R. Kelly is blaming his ex-wife for making it difficult for him to pay child support. He once again got emotional during a new TV interview on CBS This Morning. Kelly was locked up yesterday after failing to pay Andrea Kelly more than 161-thousand-dollars in back child support. He blames his ex for destroying his name and preventing him from working. Kelly also blames associates for taking his money. The televised interview is the first since the singer pleaded not guilty last month to ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.