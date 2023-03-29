1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Had Surgery Due To Negligent Care In Prison

March 29, 2023 5:06PM CDT
(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

The lawyer for imprisoned R&B singer R. Kelly is complaining about the health care his client is receiving in federal lockup. The attorney says Kelly recently had surgery on his Achilles tendon after it was discovered that he recently was suffering from blood clots. She added that the issue is due to negligent care at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The entertainer is serving a more than 20-year prison sentence for sex crime convictions in Chicago and New York.

