Rabid Bat Discovered in Will County
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 19, 2018 @ 1:57 PM
The Forest Preserve District is monitoring bats for the North American Bat Program. Find out how and why at a special video the District has created, which can be viewed at bit.ly/willcountybats. (Photo courtesy of Matt Grotto)

The Will County Health Department is reporting a rabid bat discovered in the southern portion of the county earlier this week. It was on Monday, September 17, that a bat was removed from a residence in the 200 block of S. Lincoln St. in Braidwood. Tests conducted later that day showed that the bat tested positive for rabies. Any bat discovery and will county should be immediately reported to Will County animal control at 815-462-5633. Information on how to handle the discovery about that in your residence can be found at willcountyhealth.org

