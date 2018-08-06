Rabid Bat Found in Will County

The Will County Health Department has announced a seventh rabid bat has been discovered in Will County. The bat was discovered in a residence off of Fir Street in New Lenox. On July 31st, the home owners were awakened by a live bat flying around the master bedroom. The bat was captured and then sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) lab for testing. A positive Rabies test was determined on August 3rd. Both of the home’s residents were contacted, and referred for Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Bats discovered in Will County need to be immediately reported to Will County Animal Control at 815-462-5633. The Will County Animal Control program maintains a 24-hour answering and emergency pick-up service for confined stray animals, injured animals, and stray biters.