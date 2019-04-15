Race Fan Rally Will Have a Special Guest this Year! Can You Guess Who It Is?
By Jess Samson
Apr 15, 2019 @ 6:36 AM

Race Fan Rally is a FREE, annual, single-day NASCAR & ARCA fan fest held on the Wednesday before the Monster Energy Cup races at Chicagoland Speedway. Race Fan Rally is held in Downtown Joliet, in the event space across from the Rialto Square Theatre.

Race Fan Rally features live music SEMPLE and Strung Out, driver appearances & autographs, a free racing simulator, show cars and classic cars, raffles to win tickets to Chicagoland Speedway, trophies on display, and inflatable toys for kids to play on!

We have a special guest driver joining us this year! Want to find out who it is? If you think you know who it is, head to our Race Fan Rally facebook page to enter your guess. The winner will receive a pair of tickets to Chicagoland Speedway!

