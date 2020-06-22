Racing At Arlington To Start In July After Deal Reached
(AP Photo/Jim Prisching, File)
Horse racing is set to resume next month at northwest suburban Arlington International Racecourse. Racecourse officials and the Illinois Thoroughbred Horseman’s Association reached a deal early this morning after a weekend of bargaining talks. Details of the agreement have yet to be released. Arlington now will open on July 23rd with a schedule this year of Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through September 26th.