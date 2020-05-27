Racist And Gang-related Graffiti Discovered In Naperville
Naperville /md
An investigation is underway after someone sprayed racist and gang-related graffiti at a park over Memorial Day weekend in Naperville. Police say “White Pride” gang symbols and other phrases were spray painted between Sunday night and Monday morning at Cantore Park. The messages were found on a partition dividing the park from Welch Elementary School and on supply boxes for the baseball field. Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a one-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.