1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Raffle/Candle Light Vigil For Victim Of Murder/Suicide

May 14, 2024 9:59AM CDT
Share
Raffle/Candle Light Vigil For Victim Of Murder/Suicide
Candle light vigil in Joliet

Friends of slain Joliet woman will be holding a raffle and candle light vigil for Meliss Aud-Headlee. The mother of three was stabbed to death in a murder/suicide on May 11th by her estranged husband who then stabbed himself with a kitchen knife. The two were in the process of a divorce.

The event will be held on Friday, May 17th at 3426 Pandola Avenue at 6 p.m. Organizers will be collecting donations to raffle off to raise funds for Melissa’s children. Click here for more information.

 

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
3

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash
4

Irate Customer At Joliet Driver's Facility Arrested After Attacking Security Guard
5

Update On Homer Township Shooting - Wife Under Investigation

Recent Posts