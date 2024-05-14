Raffle/Candle Light Vigil For Victim Of Murder/Suicide

Friends of slain Joliet woman will be holding a raffle and candle light vigil for Meliss Aud-Headlee. The mother of three was stabbed to death in a murder/suicide on May 11th by her estranged husband who then stabbed himself with a kitchen knife. The two were in the process of a divorce.

The event will be held on Friday, May 17th at 3426 Pandola Avenue at 6 p.m. Organizers will be collecting donations to raffle off to raise funds for Melissa’s children. Click here for more information.