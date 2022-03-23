Breaking News
Crest Hill Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
The Kevin Kollins Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
WJOL Live
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Master Chef Rules
Spring Cash Call Rules
1340 WJOL Money Talks Summer 2021 Rules
1340 WJOL Smashburger Rules
WJOL Dwight Yoakam Rules
Kansas Rules
Dough for Dad Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
Rain Continues With Wet Snow Forecast
Mar 23, 2022 @ 12:00pm
A slow moving storm system will continue to produce periods of rain showers across the region through Thursday evening.
Cooler air moving in on Thursday could allow for some wet snow flakes to mix in with the rain across portions of northern Illinois.
Scattered showers (rain/snow to snow) and squalls are possible later Friday and Friday evening with a sharp cold front, along with blustery winds.
A chilly weekend is likely, with blustery conditions continuing on Saturday.
Popular Posts
Aurora Woman Killed in Crash in Joliet
Suspect Charged For Chicago Vehicular Hijacking That Ended In Will County
Allison Anderson Confirmed as Director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency
I-57 Construction Starts April 1st
Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport This Week
Recent Posts
Aux Sable Middle School 6th grader saves friend who was choking
2 mins ago
Do You Know This Man From Chicago? FBI Seeking Public’s Help To Identify Those Who Made Unlawful Entry To U.S. Capital Building
37 mins ago
North Korea Tests Long-Range Missile
2 hours ago
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
The Kevin Kollins Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
WJOL Live
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Master Chef Rules
Spring Cash Call Rules
1340 WJOL Money Talks Summer 2021 Rules
1340 WJOL Smashburger Rules
WJOL Dwight Yoakam Rules
Kansas Rules
Dough for Dad Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On