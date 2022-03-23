Rain Continues With Wet Snow Forecast

      Breaking News
Mar 23, 2022 @ 12:00pm
A slow moving storm system will continue to produce periods of rain showers across the region through Thursday evening.
Cooler air moving in on Thursday could allow for some wet snow flakes to mix in with the rain across portions of northern Illinois.
Scattered showers (rain/snow to snow) and squalls are possible later Friday and Friday evening with a sharp cold front, along with blustery winds.
 A chilly weekend is likely, with blustery conditions continuing on Saturday.
