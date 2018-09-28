Rain Likely This Afternoon and Cooler On Saturday

There will be a fairly large temperature difference across the area on Friday, with northern locations remaining in the 50s while far south nearing 70°. Locations north of I-80 also will have a better chance for a period of rain, mainly light, during the mid to late morning into the afternoon. With a clearing sky on Friday night after a cool day in the north, patchy frost is possible for northern locations as outlying areas dip into the 30s.

For today, cloudy and cooler with a high near 62. Light rain develops in the afternoon. Becoming windy and cooler with temps falling into the mid 50s late in the afternoon. Overnight Friday, the temperature will dip to 39 degrees. Sunny for Saturday with a high of 60 but warmer on Sunday with a high of 73 under mostly cloudy skies.