October 16, 2022 8:38PM CDT
Rainbow Council Boy Scouts Hosting Food Drive

The Boy Scouts of America Rainbow Council will be hosting a food drive over the next couple of weeks. Ted Karns, Scout Executive of Rainbow Council stopped by the Scott Slocum show on Friday to talk about the food drive. 

 

Over the next few weeks, the Scouts will place brown bags on their friend’s and neighbors’ front doors, attached with a list of items that the pantries have requested.  The form will also indicate the day the Scout will be back to collect the food. 

Their collective goal this year is a half a million pounds of food this year. To find a troop near you, head over to the Boy Scouts website here.

