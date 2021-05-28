      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Rainy Start To The Long Holiday Weekend

May 28, 2021 @ 5:33am
Friday: Cloudy and COLD with light rain re-developing after 1pm with a high near 50.
Friday Night: Light rain ending by 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Few morning clouds then sunny, with a high near 62.  Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Memorial Day: Showers possible during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Popular Posts
Charges Filed in Deadly Joliet Laundromat Shooting
Joliet Police Report: Juvenile Found Shot To Death Behind Laundromat
Autopsy Scheduled For Plainfield Man Following Crash On I-55
Tragic Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Child and Woman
A new study shows Illinois is leading the Midwest in delinquent mortgages