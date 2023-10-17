Rally To Support JTHS Office Professionals

A rally to support Joliet Township High School office professionals is being held tonight, October 17th. The JTHS Office Professional rally continues their fight for a fair contract and wages. The rally is support Joliet West and Central secretaries.

The secretaries are the backbone of helping to run the schools smoothly. The union says the services they provide are crucial to both students and parents and are invaluable. Office professionals raised have only been 3% for the past 10 years, which barely covers inflation.

The union says District 204 has maintained a $10 million budget surplus each year for the last four years and is more than capable of paying its office professionals a fair wage.

This is a family friendly event, all are welcome, show unity and wear red today October 17th at 6 p.m. at Joliet Central at 201 E. Jefferson Street, Joliet.