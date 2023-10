The scheduled closure of the ramp from Joliet Road to the northbound lanes of 55 in Bolingbrook that was set for Monday has been pushed back to Monday, October 30th. The closure of the ramp is needed for repatching and resurfacing of the ramp.



According to IDOT, the ramp closure in place now to the Veterans Memorial Tollway, Interstate 355, from Joliet Road is still set to end on Monday morning